South Africa

Joburg chief whip injured in shooting incident

Zungu receiving medical attention

29 January 2024 - 14:40
Koena Mashale Journalist
Joburg chief whip Sithembiso Zungu has been injured in a 'shooting incident'.
Joburg chief whip Sithembiso Zungu has been injured in a 'shooting incident'.
Image: Supplied

Joburg council chief whip Sithembiso Zungu is receiving medical attention after being injured in a shooting incident on Monday morning. The incident occurred in the south of Johannesburg, this was confirmed by the speaker of council, Margaret Arnolds. 

Arnolds said further details on the incident would be communicated at a later stage. 

“The speaker urges residents to refrain from sharing unconfirmed reports. The private office of the speaker will, at an appropriate time, give a detailed media statement,” said Arnolds. 

IFP official gunned down in Estcourt

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said several shots were fired at Mthokozisi Sithole while he was standing near his car.
News
4 hours ago

Mpumalanga mine manager fatally shot

Mpumalanga police are looking for suspects after a 27-year-old woman was fatally shot in Carolina on Thursday.
News
3 days ago

Four killed, three injured in mass shooting at Mpumalanga tavern

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt after a mass shooting at a tavern over the weekend left four people dead and three injured.
News
1 week ago

