Joburg council chief whip Sithembiso Zungu is receiving medical attention after being injured in a shooting incident on Monday morning. The incident occurred in the south of Johannesburg, this was confirmed by the speaker of council, Margaret Arnolds.
Arnolds said further details on the incident would be communicated at a later stage.
“The speaker urges residents to refrain from sharing unconfirmed reports. The private office of the speaker will, at an appropriate time, give a detailed media statement,” said Arnolds.
Joburg chief whip injured in shooting incident
Zungu receiving medical attention
