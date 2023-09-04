×

Culture

Shaka iLembe renewed for second season

Nomzamo Mbatha confirmed to return

04 September 2023 - 10:48
Emmanuel Tjiya S Mag Editor-in-chief
Lemogang Tsipa is Shaka in the second season of the Shaka Ilembe.
Image: supplied

It’s official, following the voltaic finale last night, Shaka iLembe with Nomzamo Mbatha, Lemogang Tsipa and Thembinkosi Mthembu in the lead has been renewed for a second season.

The 12-part first season of the Mzansi Magic show also featured a star-studded ensemble of Senzo Radebe, Mondli Makhoba, Khabonina Qubeka, Wiseman Mncube, Hope Mbhele, Wanda Zuma, Abdul Khoza and Dawn Thandeka King.

The show kept viewers on the edge of their seats with breakout star Ntando Zondi as young Shaka and featured guest appearances by Sjava, Vusi Kunene and Mduduzi Mabaso.

In a statement on Monday, pay broadcaster MultiChoice confirmed that it had renewed the epic drama helmed by Bomb Productions.

“MultiChoice is really committed to telling the Shaka iLembe story, and this season 2 announcement confirms our intentions to honour the iconic figure of King Shaka with a continuation of his story on air,” said MultiChoice CEO General Entertainment Nomsa Philiso.

“The fact that viewers across SA, and indeed the continent, have been so passionately supportive of the show, tuning in to watch weekly, sharing their commentary online and really engaging with this layered story of the Nguni Kingdoms, has been fantastic. We are now looking forward to bringing season 2 to life.”

While the first season ended with Shaka’s triumph, taking over the Zulu throne, Sowetan understands that the season season will depict his reign that embedded his name in the history books.

Mbatha, who also serves as executive producer, is confirmed to return with the introduction of new actors and characters. Details on which other cast members will reprise their roles, when filming is scheduled to commence and when the the second season will air have not yet being announced.

Thembinkosi Mthembu as Dingiswayo in Shaka Ilembe.
Image: supplied
Dawn Thandeka King and Sthandiwe Kgoroge in scene from Shaka Ilembe season 1.
Image: supplied
Fight scene in Shaka Ilembe season 1.
Image: supplied
Scene with actor Thembinkosi Mthembu as Dingiswayo in Shaka Ilembe season 1.
Image: supplied
Scene with warriors fighting in Shaka Ilembe season 1.
Image: supplied

