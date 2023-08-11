Five ways Standard Bank Achieva can help you achieve your big 'firsts'

Reaching any first milestone in life is a big deal. Our firsts often signal progress and act as a stepping stone into the next stage of our lives. These firsts confirm that we’re on the right track and push us on to do more. But in the current South African context of rising interest rates and soaring costs of petrol and food, among other challenges, working towards our firsts can feel daunting.

Even more so when we’re our family or community’s first movers. The first to go to varsity for that degree, the first to buy a car or work towards getting that first property. Add to that the responsibility of looking after our family and, well, the journey can feel lonely and insurmountable.

Standard Bank’s Achieva offering was created with that in mind — to grow and evolve with you, helping you reach those “firsts” and sustain them. It's designed to meet your current financial needs as well as enable your future growth and protect the legacy you're creating.

So, if you’re a go-getter balancing the aspirations you have for your life, while taking care of responsibilities that go beyond just you, Achieva is for you. Here are five ways this new offering can empower you to bank, borrow, insure and save, while enjoying great rewards:

1. It’s designed to give you the best value

From R115 a month, you get a MyMo Plus Account, a Gold credit card (subject to affordability), free accidental death cover of R10,000, free will drafting, a credit score and access to money management and budgeting tools.

Additionally, you can enjoy free cash withdrawals of up to R3,000 at any Standard Bank ATM, as well as free prepaid purchases on all Standard Bank channels.