Being scaled down to the “pretty privilege” narrative is an aspect TikTok sensation Sphokuhle Ntshalintshali plans to defy as she makes her strides in the entertainment industry.
Ntshalintshali is one of SA’s budding content creators who has amassed over 3.6-million followers on TikTok in the past three years.
While her content isn’t predominately anchored on funny scripts, her authenticity and good looks have helped her secure a solid fan base.
“I believe I am more than just a pretty face. I work hard for what I have and at times preconceived notions that people have about me are often at times incorrect,” she says.
“I believe people are more drawn to me because I am more relatable, engaging and probably friendly. These are people who have watched me grow on this platform and my looks aren’t the only thing they are drawn to.”
Ntshalintshali is fairly new on TikTok and created her first videos in 2019 when she was in matric.
Being on the short-clip platform was just a hobby for her at first, but she soon realised she could monetise from it through brand campaigns and partnerships.
“My presence on TikTok blew up the following year when we were under lockdown… people started liking my content. I think they like how authentic and niche I am on the platform.
"The one thing I like about having an account on TikTok is being able to engage with my followers using various brands and campaigns… monetising TikTok is such a blessing for me.
“However, content creation is something that I do part-time. I am more focused on obtaining my degree in entrepreneurship that I am studying at the Tshwane University of Technology [TUT],” she says.
Sphokuhle Ntshalintshali finds her niche by sharing good vibes
TikTok sensation says she's authentic and hardworking
Image: SUPPLIED
Being scaled down to the “pretty privilege” narrative is an aspect TikTok sensation Sphokuhle Ntshalintshali plans to defy as she makes her strides in the entertainment industry.
Ntshalintshali is one of SA’s budding content creators who has amassed over 3.6-million followers on TikTok in the past three years.
While her content isn’t predominately anchored on funny scripts, her authenticity and good looks have helped her secure a solid fan base.
“I believe I am more than just a pretty face. I work hard for what I have and at times preconceived notions that people have about me are often at times incorrect,” she says.
“I believe people are more drawn to me because I am more relatable, engaging and probably friendly. These are people who have watched me grow on this platform and my looks aren’t the only thing they are drawn to.”
Ntshalintshali is fairly new on TikTok and created her first videos in 2019 when she was in matric.
Being on the short-clip platform was just a hobby for her at first, but she soon realised she could monetise from it through brand campaigns and partnerships.
“My presence on TikTok blew up the following year when we were under lockdown… people started liking my content. I think they like how authentic and niche I am on the platform.
"The one thing I like about having an account on TikTok is being able to engage with my followers using various brands and campaigns… monetising TikTok is such a blessing for me.
“However, content creation is something that I do part-time. I am more focused on obtaining my degree in entrepreneurship that I am studying at the Tshwane University of Technology [TUT],” she says.
The 21-year-old from Piet Retief in Mpumalanga says she initially wanted to study performing arts in acting but due to late application, she settled for an entrepreneurship course.
“I remember refusing to leave the registration office until I got into a course, at that point I was keen on any course because I wasn’t willing to take a gap year.
“The plan was for me to study entrepreneurship for a year and then switch to something else but somehow I fell in love with the course. I think it’s a blessing in disguise because I can apply what I learn at school and implement it to my TikTok campaigns.”
Ntshalintshali recalls being the “entertainer of the family” who enjoyed dancing and being goofy.
“I used to love pranking my family a lot. At a family gathering, I used to dance for R20, I was such a bubbly kid.
“Seeing people laugh and being happy is what I love the most… this is something people can notice on my TikTok as well – I love sharing good vibes and spreading cheer.”
As she continues to grow her footprint on the short-clip platform, Ntshalintshali plans to make her mark in the acting and television presenting space. She hopes to also venture into property and estate planning.
“American singer and actor Keke Palmer has always been someone I look up to when it comes to acting and presenting. I love her interviewing skills. Of course, our very own Bonang [Matheba] has been an inspiration to me and I hope to also acquire the same success that she has.”
seemelam@arena.africa
Modiselle sisters bring sparkle to 14th annual Feather Awards
Musa Keys scores a nomination at coveted MTV Europe Music Awards
'Primo' fast becoming one of SA’s top content creators
Model, actor Maps Maponyane ventures into producing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos