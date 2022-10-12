Actor, presenter and model Maps Maponyane's latest career path is co-producing, with leading lady Terry Pheto, the upcoming Akin Omotoso-directed film Courting Anathi.
Model, actor Maps Maponyane ventures into producing
Working behind the lens an eye-opening experience
Actor, presenter and model Maps Maponyane's latest career path is co-producing, with leading lady Terry Pheto, the upcoming Akin Omotoso-directed film Courting Anathi.
While Maponyane was tight-lipped and didn’t share much info on the cast, SMag understands that it will be a rom-com.
While he is used to being in front of the camera, working behind the lens was an eye-opening experience that left him exhilarated.
“The film will be out at the beginning of next year. I can’t wait for people to finally see what Terry and I have done with direction from Akin, of course. This film is not only moving but it breaks a lot of barriers and boundaries,” he said.
Maponyane has just closed a chapter in his life. He and business partner Tom Savage had to close their restaurant Buns Out, in Linden, north of Johannesburg.
Maponyane said they had to close their doors because of challenges they encountered due to loadshedding and the lasting effects of the pandemic. Last year in July, they also had to close down Buns Out in Rosebank.
“It was unfortunate that during a period we were operational we were under the pandemic – we had loadshedding at the back of that which affected us immensely, this made it difficult to keep running the business,” he said.
“We were met with various challenges, from suppliers experiencing their issues to getting products to spending half the time closed because the power is always off. It was almost impossible to keep everything running with all the problems we had.
“So, instead of putting ourselves under pressure, we decided to close down our restaurant.”
Maponyane added that their focus now was on their other restaurant at the Prison Break Market, in Kyalami.
Maponyane is also back in front of the camera with a new television show Mzansi Icons, where he will have intimate conversations with various industry giants including Khuli Chana, Jessica Motaung, Kabelo Mabalane and Zibusiso Mkhwanazi.
“What people will enjoy the most on the show is how vulnerable my guests will get when they touch on certain topics. They will get to speak about their respective journeys and how they became the respected figures we know today,” said Maponyane.
“They will share their stories of success, fighting against the odds, victory, overcoming adversity, struggling with success, and the reward that comes with it.”
During his time away from the screen, Maponyane has been keeping busy by travelling and he hopes to have a travel show next.
“Earlier this year I went to Iceland in search of water untouched by man. I realised how much fun it was travelling and getting to learn about different countries… not to jinx anything but I hope to have possible prospects of a travel show sometime next year.”
