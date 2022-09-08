You both have interesting names, where do they come from?
Sondela hitmakers keep the beat going as they release album
Shishiliza, Venom's next move is to perform internationally
Image: Supplied.
Venom and Shishiliza don't plan on slowing down in the wake of the success of their smash hit Sondela.
They just released their debut album Love is Pain featuring DBN Gogo, Blxckie, Jay Sax, Sizwe Alakine and Mr Selwyn.
SMag caught up with the duo to find out what makes them tick.
How did both of you meet?
Shishiliza: I used to work for Family Tree (Cassper Nyovest's record label) and Venom was one of the artists that were signed under the record label. We used to go to gigs together and one day we started having a conversation about music… the rest is now history.
Just before Covid-19 hit, Venom reached out to me and asked if we could work on a song together, one song built up to another and then we had that “aha moment” that we should produce an album together.
How has the reception been for your project?
Shishiliza: It’s been amazing. People resonate a lot with Sondela, which holds a special place in our hearts; the feedback on the song has been quite phenomenal despite how sad the events around it are.
You both have interesting names, where do they come from?
Venom: The guy I looked up to when I first started deejaying was called "Poison", and when I was trying to figure out a stage name, I wanted one that was closest to his. I first thought of "Toxic" but then I thought the name in itself was toxic, so I then settled with "Venom".
Shishiliza: My name has no deep meaning, to be honest. Four years ago, a friend of mine walked into the room and started calling me “Shishiliza”, I don’t know why but I decided to run with it.
Do you guys ever fight or get angry at each other?
Shishiliza: Definitely, I believe it's normal to have fights but what's important is that we get to solve whatever issue we have very quickly. Fortunately, we don’t fight about the songs we want on our album, we both have a mutual way of choosing what we like and don’t like. I must say Venom is quite bold in terms of voicing what he likes and wants.
Who is moody or grumpy between the two of you?
Venom: I can get very hard-headed at times but it all depends on the days – that determine the mood.
Who is more talkative?
Venom: Shishiliza is... as much as he's an introvert, he's quite talkative.
What makes you laugh?
Shishiliza: TikTok. I live on that platform. I actually use it to distress and ground myself. The humour there is unmatched and it helps spark up my mood.
Venom: A good joke and when I am surrounded by people that genuinely know how to have a good time.
Do you ever get jealous of the friendships you have outside your friendship?
Shishiliza: No, not at all. What we have is quite solid, which is one of our strengths. We understand that there are people who have a relationship with me and others with Venom. We are then able to bring those people together to collaborate. So, having people outside our friendship doesn't pose as a threat but more of a strength.
What's the worst lie you've ever told each other?
Venom: I don't think I've ever lied to Shishiliza and so has he.
If you weren’t afraid, what would you do?
Shishiliza: I am very afraid of water, so anything to do with water, the ocean or sea, please count me out.
Venom: I have a slight fear of heights but I don't think it'll stop me from trying something as extreme as bungee jumping.
What are the lessons life has taught you?
Venom: Patience is a virtue and what is meant for you will come. The trick is to never compare yourself with the one next to you.
Who is that one artist you'd like to collaborate with?
Shishiliza: Without a doubt Nigerian singer, rapper and songwriter Vict0ny. He is super-talented and his take on music is mind-blowing.
Venom: Nigerian singer Omah Lay. What his voice does on a record is amazing and so is his songwriting skills.
What's your next move?
Shishiliza: To go international and work on futuristic music.
Venom: The international route is the only way to go.
