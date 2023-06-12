No detail is left in the dark with the Huawei P60 Pro's telephoto camera

The Huawei P60 Pro's rear camera set-up comprises a main 48MP Ultra Lighting Camera accompanied by a 13MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera and a 48MP Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera.

With the latter, you can zoom in up to 10x without losing any detail or clarity. You can also take awesome shots in the dark thanks to its impressive lowlight performance.

Let's take a closer look at this Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera to see what makes it one of the Huawei P60 Pro's standout features:

No detail left in the dark

It’s always frustrating when parts of an image are obscured by a lack of light, replicating your memories in the most inaccurate way.

To dissipate any darkness in photographs, the Huawei P60 Pro's Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera boasts a large F2.1 aperture, Ultra Lighting Lens Group and RYYB SuperSensing sensor, to let in 178% more light.

This not only results in brighter and more detailed images, giving the camera impressive lowlight performance, but also makes it the smartphone camera with the highlight light intake in the industry.

So, with the Huawei P60 Pro, you won't need not fumble with different filters or add extra equipment to snap High Dynamic Range (HDR) photographs in poorly lit indoor spaces or during an evening out in the city. You can just point and shoot to capture the moment without losing out on any detail or having to wait for camera adjustments to be done.

Goes the distance so you don’t have to

Telephotos cameras are used to shoot far away objects, so it's surprising that the Huawei P60 Pro's Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera doubles as its macro camera too.

That's because it features an additional Long Travel Slide Zoom Lens Group, which allows flexible control of the focusing distance. This means whether you're taking long-distance shots or zoomed-in macro close-ups, the resulting images will be clear and detailed.