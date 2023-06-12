No detail is left in the dark with the Huawei P60 Pro's telephoto camera
To celebrate this smartphone's phenomenal camera set-up, which includes a 48MP Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera, Huawei's giving away R200,000 in prizes
We all want cameras that capture what our eyes see. That’s why the makers of smartphone cameras are doing away with sharpening the megapixel resolution of the images, and rather focusing on improving the overall photography experience to more closely replicate what the human eye sees.
Take the new Huawei P60 Pro, for instance, which has been ranked number 1 on DXOMARK's list of the top smartphones by camera. Its Ultra Lighting XMAGE imaging system has been designed to enable you to capture the hidden beauty in everyday life and “See the Unseen”.
The Huawei P60 Pro's rear camera set-up comprises a main 48MP Ultra Lighting Camera accompanied by a 13MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera and a 48MP Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera.
With the latter, you can zoom in up to 10x without losing any detail or clarity. You can also take awesome shots in the dark thanks to its impressive lowlight performance.
Let's take a closer look at this Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera to see what makes it one of the Huawei P60 Pro's standout features:
No detail left in the dark
It’s always frustrating when parts of an image are obscured by a lack of light, replicating your memories in the most inaccurate way.
To dissipate any darkness in photographs, the Huawei P60 Pro's Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera boasts a large F2.1 aperture, Ultra Lighting Lens Group and RYYB SuperSensing sensor, to let in 178% more light.
This not only results in brighter and more detailed images, giving the camera impressive lowlight performance, but also makes it the smartphone camera with the highlight light intake in the industry.
So, with the Huawei P60 Pro, you won't need not fumble with different filters or add extra equipment to snap High Dynamic Range (HDR) photographs in poorly lit indoor spaces or during an evening out in the city. You can just point and shoot to capture the moment without losing out on any detail or having to wait for camera adjustments to be done.
Goes the distance so you don’t have to
Telephotos cameras are used to shoot far away objects, so it's surprising that the Huawei P60 Pro's Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera doubles as its macro camera too.
That's because it features an additional Long Travel Slide Zoom Lens Group, which allows flexible control of the focusing distance. This means whether you're taking long-distance shots or zoomed-in macro close-ups, the resulting images will be clear and detailed.
Just think about how brilliant the Huawei P60 Pro would be to take on a hike or bush break. You could shoot a close-up of a bee landing on a flower petal or a bird resting in a tree, without needing to go too close and potentially distracting or scaring them.
And, thanks to Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera's powerful light intake, which allows you to snap superb photos in any lighting conditions, you could capture the facial details of animals from a distance while on a night game drive.
Steer clear of the blur
With Huawei P60 Pro, you'll also have to stress less about the unsightly effects caused by unsteady or jittery hands when snapping photos. Telephoto Anti-shake Sensor Rotation — an industry first innovation — improves the consistency of image stabilisation from the centre of a photo to its four corners by 58%. As a result, your images will look sharper and crisper, even with a shorter exposure time.
Reimagine the night sky with Super Moon Scene
Gone are the days of over-zoomed, blurry moon photographs. With the Huawei P60 Pro’s Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera, you'll be able to capture the moon in all its glory — not just as a tiny, sad speck in the sky, but as the awe-inspiring masterpiece it is in real life.
If you love night photography, you'll also enjoy experimenting with the camera's Super Moon Scene feature, which uses AI to enhance the details of the moon, while also preserving the sharpness of objects in the foreground objects. This means you'll be able to snap epic shots of the moon next to scenic views, such as dramatic city skylines or silhouettes of forests.
Order your Huawei P60 Pro today from the Huawei online store.
#SeeTheUnseen and win a share of R200,000 in prizes
To celebrate the launch of the Huawei P60 Pro in SA, Huawei invites you to capture a #SeeTheUnseen moment that celebrates the hidden beauty in everyday life via photo or video to stand a chance to win a share of R200,000 worth of prizes.
To enter, check out the competition post on Huawei's Twitter, Facebook or Instagram accounts and follow the instructions to share your photo or video. Ts & Cs apply.
This article was sponsored by Huawei.