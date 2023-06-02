Celebrate the launch of the Huawei P60 Pro and you could win
Photography has come a long way since the days of film and darkrooms. Back then, photographers lugged around bulky cameras and equipment. The digital camera revolution started to change this for the better. We're now in the era of smartphones and smartphone photography, which is accessible to almost everyone, and has lent new meaning to the centuries-old art form with the use of advanced computational technology.
These days, photography enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the best smartphone cameras to immortalise life’s precious moments in all their glory. Cue the new Huawei P60 Pro, which has been ranked number 1 on DXOMARK's list of the top smartphones by camera. It offers an unparalleled photography experience that allows you to capture the hidden beauty in everyday life and “See the Unseen”.
The magic lies in the Huawei P60 Pro's Ultra Lighting XMAGE imaging system. It's rear camera set-up comprises a main 48MP Ultra Lighting Camera accompanied by a 13MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera and a 48MP Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera.
This main Ultra Lighting Camera is a powerhouse that features the industry’s largest F1.4 physical aperture, which means it lets in more light than any other smartphone camera on the market. As a result, you can snap crisp, high-definition images without losing any of the details — even in lowlight conditions. So, whether you’re exploring the vibrant nightlife of a bustling city, attending a candlelit dinner or watching the sun set, the Huawei P60 Pro ensures you'll be able to capture it all in vivid detail.
What's more, Huawei has taken things to the next level by making this aperture auto-adjustable. It varies from F1.4 to F4.0 depending on the scenario, adapting to the lighting conditions and type of subject to ensure you nail that perfect shot every time.
Imagine attending an outdoor wedding reception during twilight hours. Typically, getting a good shot of the couple with a smartphone camera would be challenging, but with the Huawei P60 Pro, you can take mesmerising photos of the newlyweds and guests against the soft, golden hue of the sky. As the evening progresses and the sun sets, the Huawei P60 Pro uses AI to automatically adjust the aperture to let in more light, ensuring your photos remain sharp and well-lit.
On the other hand, when taking a group photo with the stunning landscape in the background, the AI will select a smaller aperture, such as F4.0, to expand the depth of field and ensure that everyone in the frame is in focus and the photo is crisp and clear.
Another remarkable feature of the Huawei Pro's main camera is the Huawei XD Fusion Pro Texture Engine. With this feature, the camera can accurately restore the texture of subjects through high-frequency detail enhancement algorithms to produce true-to-life images. So, whether it's glistening glass or intricately tooled leather, the texture you see is the texture you'll get in your photo.
With all these phenomenal features, it's clear why DXOMARK has ranked the Huawei P60 Pro as having the number 1 smartphone camera. Order yours now from the Huawei store.
#SeeTheUnseen and win a share of R200,000 in prizes
To celebrate the launch of the Huawei P60 Pro in SA, Huawei invites you to capture a #SeeTheUnseen moment that celebrates the hidden beauty in everyday life via photo or video to stand a chance to win a share of R200,000 worth of prizes.
To enter, check out the competition post on Huawei's Twitter, Facebook or Instagram accounts and follow the instructions to share your photo or video. Ts & Cs apply.
This article was sponsored by Huawei.