The Huawei nova Y70: An immersive gaming experience at your fingertips

Whether you’re a weekend gaming warrior looking for a fun diversion, or someone who takes esports seriously and requires the best possible performance — the Huawei nova Y70 is the perfect device for you.

You can’t miss the 6.75-inch Huawei FullView Display. It’s an element of beauty that provides a 90.26% screen-to-body ratio, making gaming more of an immersive experience.

The impressive 16.7-million colour spectrum is set at an HD resolution of 1,600x720. The round corner design of the Huawei nova Y70 display is not only stunning to look at, but also provides mobile gaming in all its crystal-clear splendour.

The smartphone supports an industry-leading 10-point multitouch technology. This means you can navigate with ease and have a fast response time, which is perfect for those frenetic games where your reactions must be quick as lightning.

When the difference between victory and defeat comes down to a click of the screen, the Huawei nova Y70 has your back. The multitouch technology makes games more intuitive, while feeling as real as possible in the palm of your hand.

The smartphone has an exceptional battery performance of 6,000 mAH, which only needs to be charged once every three days — unless you max it out while gaming, of course. Thanks to some amazing Huawei technical wizardry, you can wring another 12 hours of performance from the remaining 5% battery power.

In addition, the 22.5W Huawei Supercharge feature gives you three hours of video on just 10 minutes of juice. You can enter those bonus gaming rounds, confident that your trusty mobile companion can keep going when the action is coming in thick and fast.

If you’re in the market for a budget-friendly, powerful and beautiful mobile gaming device, the Huawei nova Y70 is your best bet.

Order yours today from selected Hi stores, Pep Cellular or the Huawei online store and get it for R3,999.

You’ll also receive a Huawei Bluetooth headset, valued at R699 each. This offer runs from August 1 to October 31 2022 — limited stock is available.

This article was paid for by Huawei.