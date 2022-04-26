Applying for a loan? Avoid painful mistakes with this Q&A

Acting in haste about money matters often means long-term regrets. Thinking over your choices and where the money to repay the loan is going to come from are the right things to consider, says Old Mutual Finance.

When money pressures grow, many of us will think about borrowing money and not worrying too much about where we are getting the cash. Before making mistakes that could be stressful, read these questions that are often posed to Old Mutual Finance, together with the responses from the CEO of Old Mutual Finance, Jan Moganwa.

Q: I urgently need money. Banks take time to approve loans, while a loan shark will give me cash today. What should I do?

A: Using a loan shark will give temporary relief. They are called loan sharks or mashonisas, because they can “bite” when things go wrong and make things difficult for customers. Using a registered credit provider should always be the choice. You can also get the cash you need at Old Mutual Finance in a few hours.

You should also know that:

Old Mutual Finance’s rates will always be legal.

Old Mutual Finance sets loan repayment for up to 72 months. Loans can become onerous over extended periods, while paying a loan over, for instance, 84 months, will also cost more in interest.

Though your monthly instalment might be less if the repayment period is extended, the longer the repayment period, the more interest you pay on the amount you borrowed over the life of the loan.

Q: What should I be thinking about when I need to consider getting a loan?

A: Besides the monthly repayment, you should be looking at the interest rates, repayment periods and total cost of the loan.

Q: Are there any warning signs I should be looking out for when I need a loan?

A: Yes. Bad signs include: