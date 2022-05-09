Reinvent your digital lifestyle with Huawei’s new super smartphone

Are you looking for an affordable smartphone that does not compromise on performance, quality and battery life? Look no further than the Huawei nova Y70, which is now available in selected SA retailers. The smartphone packs a punch that will give more expensive devices a run for their money.

Weighing in at less than 200g with the battery included, it may be difficult to imagine such power from a smartphone that measures 168.3mm x 77.6mm.

A battery knockout

The Huawei nova Y70 Plus’s battery is measured at 6,000mAh and, depending on your usage, you’ll only need to charge the device once every three days. Using clever Huawei technology, you can even get another 12 hours out of just 5% battery capacity. If the phone is down to its last breath, the 22.5W Huawei Supercharge capabilities will give you another three hours worth of video watching on a 10-minute charge.

Whether you’re travelling, gaming or binge-watching your favourite series on your Huawei nova Y70 Plus, its long-lasting battery life lets you do so in peace, without having to cart around a battery pack or charger.

A super screen

The Huawei nova Y70 Plus features a dazzling 6.75-inch FullView display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio. This transforms the entire phone into a screen.

Needless to say, this makes watching the latest blockbusters an immersive experience. Thanks to the smart, eye-soothing ambient light adjustments, you can comfortably settle down to an evening’s entertainment on your phone without straining your eyes.

The Huawei nova Y70 Plus delivers 16.7-million colours in a stunning 1600x720 High-Definition resolution. You cannot get more detail than that in a device this affordable. There’s also the e-book mode, which makes reading a pleasure.