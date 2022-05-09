Reinvent your digital lifestyle with Huawei’s new super smartphone
The Huawei nova Y70 Plus is packed with super: charge, screen, camera and battery capabilities — all at an affordable price
Are you looking for an affordable smartphone that does not compromise on performance, quality and battery life? Look no further than the Huawei nova Y70, which is now available in selected SA retailers. The smartphone packs a punch that will give more expensive devices a run for their money.
Weighing in at less than 200g with the battery included, it may be difficult to imagine such power from a smartphone that measures 168.3mm x 77.6mm.
A battery knockout
The Huawei nova Y70 Plus’s battery is measured at 6,000mAh and, depending on your usage, you’ll only need to charge the device once every three days. Using clever Huawei technology, you can even get another 12 hours out of just 5% battery capacity. If the phone is down to its last breath, the 22.5W Huawei Supercharge capabilities will give you another three hours worth of video watching on a 10-minute charge.
Whether you’re travelling, gaming or binge-watching your favourite series on your Huawei nova Y70 Plus, its long-lasting battery life lets you do so in peace, without having to cart around a battery pack or charger.
A super screen
The Huawei nova Y70 Plus features a dazzling 6.75-inch FullView display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio. This transforms the entire phone into a screen.
Needless to say, this makes watching the latest blockbusters an immersive experience. Thanks to the smart, eye-soothing ambient light adjustments, you can comfortably settle down to an evening’s entertainment on your phone without straining your eyes.
The Huawei nova Y70 Plus delivers 16.7-million colours in a stunning 1600x720 High-Definition resolution. You cannot get more detail than that in a device this affordable. There’s also the e-book mode, which makes reading a pleasure.
Photographic excellence
The Huawei nova Y70 Plus also features an innovative triple artificial intelligence (AI) camera set-up. This system is as adaptable as it is awe-inspiring.
The 48MP main camera has a powerful f/1.8 sensor capable of letting in more light for dazzling clarity and detail. It also has a 120° 5MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 2MP depth camera.
These three cameras combined enable you to take any shot. Whether it’s from the top of Table Mountain or capturing a day out with your friends, the Huawei nova Y70 Plus can take you above and beyond what you’re accustomed to seeing.
There’s also the 8MP selfie camera and cutting-edge AI software that can smooth out skin and highlight key features. This natural beautifying effect intelligently improves issues like image sharpness and digital noise to preserve details in your selfies. It’s not cheating if your amazing features are highlighted.
Featuring specially optimised Huawei algorithms, the Huawei nova Y70 Plus enhances the quality of any image.
Head on over to your closest retailer today and get the amazing Huawei nova Y70 Plus at a fraction of the cost of what you think it’s worth. Reinvent your digital lifestyle with this incredibly affordable smartphone.
The following deals are available for the new Huawei nova Y70 Plus from May 1 to May 22 2022. All offers are available while stocks last. Ts & Cs apply.
Purchase the Huawei nova Y70 Plus for R5,499, which includes a Huawei Bluetooth speaker valued at R699. If you purchase the smartphone during Huawei’s lucky hour, between 8pm and 9pm every day from May 1 May 22 2022, and you are one of the first five customers to purchase the Huawei nova Y70 Plus, you will also receive a Huawei Band 4, valued at R1,499.
Telkom:
Purchase the Huawei nova Y70 Plus for R299 a month x 24 months on FreeMe 1.5GB or for R339 a month x 24 months on FreeMe 3GB.
Cell C:
Purchase the Huawei nova Y70 Plus for R299 a month x 24 months on Pinnacle 1GB top-up or for R349 a month x 24 months on Pinnacle 2GB Top Up. This includes a free Huawei Bluetooth speaker valued at R699, available from May 11 to June 28 2022.
This is available on the My Huawei app, which is the enhanced Huawei support app, an official platform to buy Huawei products directly from the brand, and a place to communicate with the Huawei Support team and fellow users.
Vodacom:
Purchase the Huawei nova Y70 Plus for R279 a month x 24 months.
Edgars, Incredible Connection, Hi Online and Game:
Purchase the Huawei nova Y70 Plus for just R5,499, which includes a Huawei Bluetooth speaker valued at R699.
The following deal for the new Huawei nova Y70 Plus is available from May 7 2022 to May 22 2022. Offer is available while stocks last. Ts & Cs apply.
This article was paid for by Huawei.