Young creatives are pioneering new digital careers — and Standard Bank’s got their backs

Initiatives such as Standard Bank’s 10pM Movement are therefore so important, she says. “It is so comforting to know there is a bank out there that understands that these new occupations are viable options for the country’s youth to pursue, and that the bank is willing to invest in and partner with creatives to support their goals and ambitions.”

With the aim of amplifying the 10pM Movement, Standard Bank invited visual content creators such as Newman to put forward pitches to produce an inspiring and impactful 10pM film. Newman’s pitch stood out above the rest, and she worked closely with the bank’s agency partner, M&C Saatchi Abel, to develop and produce her film, which now lives on the TikTok platform.

Newman says she believes that initiatives such as the Standard Bank 10pM Movement play a critical role in inspiring and driving entrepreneurial spirit and mindset among SA’s youth, which will help to address the youth unemployment crisis that plagues the country and hinders its development.

“The campaign is impactful because of how it is conveyed: in a simplified manner. When you think that R100,000 is 10% of R1m, it feels like a more achievable goal that could be made possible by saving income received from an entrepreneurial hustle, or from a traditional job and by investing.”

She says the financial service sector can be scary for young people, and for anyone who is not in the world of finance. “The concepts can be difficult to grasp, like what products and services are right for you and how to make your money work for you. But what Standard Bank is doing through this campaign is simplifying financial education for a young audience.

“There are so many people I know in the creative industry who are my age and trying to break into this type of work. But it isn’t easy. And, as such, we need organisations that we can partner with to help us along the way, and guide us on how to be financially savvy and make our dreams a reality. It can be!”

This article was paid for by Standard Bank.