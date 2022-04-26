Standard Bank Tutuwa Foundation opens door to success for 12 learners
Beneficiaries from underprivileged backgrounds achieve a 92% matric pass rate, giving them an opportunity to harness their talents at renowned SA tertiary institutions
Having displayed much resilience and tenacity throughout their studies, the second cohort of the Standard Bank Tutuwa Community Foundation matriculants successfully achieved a 92% bachelor’s pass rate for the 2021 Independent Examinations Board and national senior certificate exams.
The 12 high school beneficiaries produced a total of 19 distinctions.
The learners received full scholarships for the education expenses over five years, starting from 2017, as part of the Standard Bank Tutuwa High School Scholarship programme in partnership with the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation.
The scholarship programme is aimed at providing learners from underprivileged communities exceptional high school education opportunities from SA’s top achieving partner schools, such as St Stithians College, St Alban’s College, Curro Serengeti and King Edward VII, among others.
With these outstanding results, the matriculants have been granted admission to further their studies at the University of Cape Town, Rhodes University, University of Pretoria, and the Swiss Hotel School in Gauteng. This has opened doors for them to obtain tertiary qualifications and to become contributing members in their chosen professional fields and communities.
“We are extremely proud and overwhelmed to see this group of scholars excel academically despite the challenges they have faced. Their resilience and tenacity have reaped rewards and enabled them to access opportunities for their future. The foundation is delighted to have been part of their schooling journey,” says Zanele Twala, CEO of the Standard Bank Tutuwa Community Foundation.
The foundation was formed in 2016 with the objective of uplifting communities in SA through economic development and alleviation of poverty.
In partnerships with the government, private sector funders and academia, the foundation supports young people to access high quality education.
This support is provided from their earliest years in early childhood development, to schooling and post-schooling, to enable them to develop into qualified, skilled professionals with full participation in the country’s economic growth.
Through their scholarship programme, the Standard Bank Tutuwa Community Foundation is delivering access to quality high school education to selected youth, unlocking their entrepreneurial and leadership talents.
The foundation has extended the reach of the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation high school scholarship programme, aimed at identifying and nurturing academic and entrepreneurial talent in deserving youth, such as Oratile Kekane and Lerato Mongaula. These former foundation beneficiaries will be pursuing bachelor of commerce degrees at the University of Cape Town and Rhodes University, respectively.
Aspiring lawyer Nomvuzo Nkwanyana will be heading to the University of Pretoria to commence a bachelor of law degree. Alicia Khumalo, who’s vocal about her passion to enhance the lives of the people of SA, has opted to study social sciences at Rhodes University. Lindelwe Shabangu, who has a flair for hospitality, has chosen to study for a bachelor of hospitality degree at the Swiss Hotel School in Gauteng.
“We wish all the matric graduates well in the journeys ahead. We are confident they will succeed in their chosen fields and become leaders, pioneers and change-makers,” says Twala.
This article was paid for by Standard Bank.