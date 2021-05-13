American Swiss's new collection: Reconnect with nature
Sparkly By Nature draws on nature’s vibrant colours and shapes
From the mesmerising blue tides of the ocean to the energising lush green of the trees that surround us, nature’s breathtaking beauty is a constant reminder that, in times of uncertainty, there are endless possibilities for new and beautiful beginnings.
Now is the time to retreat and reconnect with the treasures of nature with the beautiful Sparkly By Nature curation by American Swiss. Each intricately designed piece draws on the vibrant range of colours and shapes of earth, ocean, and sky to celebrate the natural wonders that exist around us.
Heaven on earth
Feel grounded and rejuvenated with eye-catching pieces featuring emerald birthstones reminiscent of an evergreen forest. Evoke the endlessly nurturing and loving spirit of Mother Nature with precious pink stones including rhodolite and tourmaline. Be reminded of the beauty of growth and change with eye-catching, blooming-flower shapes and leaf detailing. These natural beauties will make you fall in love with the beauty of the world that surrounds you.
The deep blue
Beautiful blue aquamarine, blue topaz, and deep-water pearls are a love note to the powerful, yet tranquil, deep-blue waters of our oceans. These bold blue stones, set against blushing, rose-gold metal, invite warm memories of the sun setting over the sea. With its cleansing and healing properties, the push and pull of the ocean are a reminder for us to go with the constantly changing flow of life.
Star gazer
No one can resist the splendour of stars sparkling against the thick curtain of a dark night sky. These glittering reminders of the vastness of our universe inspire you to say it with sparkle. With starburst-inspired pieces that feature magnificent centre stones with radiating smaller precious stones, you will definitely make an out-of-this-world statement.
The many meanings of nature are brought to life with this collection of earrings, rings, and dial watches. Stay true to your own nature and express your inner wild by choosing from an array of vibrant stones and precious metals. Style your pieces in a way that is unique to you: layer stacking rings, mix and match your stones, or even clash your metals. Beauty surrounds you. Live, love, celebrate, and return to nature.
Shop the Sparkly by Nature jewellery lookbook in store and on americanswiss.co.za.
Terms and condition: Offers valid on selected styles as marked until June 22 2021.
This article was paid for by American Swiss.