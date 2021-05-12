DJs Sphectacula and Naves on celebrating 10 years, being besties & the lies they tell each other

The Kings of The Weekend, Sphectacula and DJ Naves, have yet again given the streets another reason to dance to the beat with their new banger of an album titled SPHEctacula and DJ Naves – 10 Years and Counting.

With years in the making, the album is a commemoration of the duo's 10 years in the industry.

Having been dubbed as the "couple of the year" at awards such as the Feather Awards, Sphe and Naves are always seen doing almost everything together like co-anchoring their much-loved afternoon drive time radio show on Metro FM.

We caught up with the duo at their recent album launch and asked them a few questions about their long-lasting union.

How long have you been friends?

"For longer than we've been known as SPHEctacula and DJ Naves that's for sure. It's about 13 or 14 years since we've known each other," SPHEctacula quickly responds.

Do you guys ever fight or get angry at each other?

"Yes, definitely. Like we can have a difference in opinion on something seeing that we're two different people. But for some weird reason, with each other, we're very level headed, so if it's a thing where we don't agree and we're like, let's try it your way and if it doesn't work, we'll try it his way. We always have an understanding in mind because we are also professionals whether we deny it or not," Naves adds.

Who's moody or grumpy between the two of you?

"I say grumpy is definitely Naves. He isn't a... I don't want to say he's a loner but more of an introvert as much as you don't see it when you meet him for the very first time. So, kinda like those public engagements, he needs to fight himself to get out of his shell but when he does, it's magical," SPHEctacula quips.

Who's more talkative?

"Naves is... as much as he's an introvert, he's quite talkative!"

What makes you laugh?

"Smart humour for me," Sphe quickly responds. "When he says smart humour I immediately start laughing because Sphe is a bit of a nerd. I always laugh by myself like gosh, this guy is a bit of a nerd," Naves jokingly replies about his friend.

"It's small things to me. I'm a bit of a weird one. I can't go to comedy shows because I pass out— I can't explain it, I just fall asleep. It's not boredom, I just get so amazed by the live standup that I just pass out. Because at home I can sit and watch the full comedy show on DVD but when I go to comedy shows I just sit and once I sit, I'm gone! I can't explain it," Naves says.

Do you ever get jealous of the friendships you have outside your friendship?

"No, we're not jealous of each other's friendships. We have besties who have other besties, who are now each other's besties... it's so weird!"

"What's the worst lie you've ever told each other?

"Yeah, I've left the house when I really didn't," Sphe laughs after claiming he's not the type to tell a lie.

"I don't lie... I 'lie' in my bed!" Naves jokingly answers.

If you weren’t afraid, what would you do?

"I'd be an assassin..." Naves replies.

"If I wasn't afraid and I wasn't dating, I'd definitely would've asked somebody out on a date..." Sphe replies.