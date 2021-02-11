Converse pledges R1m towards settling student loans in SA - here's how you can apply

International lifestyle clothing brand Converse is paying it forward by pledging R1m towards settling student debt for selected students in SA.

The subject of outstanding fees is an issue faced by many South African students.

More than five years ago, it resulted in the #FeesMustFall protests which aimed to make higher education accessible to all without the barriers presented by high-priced fees.

This week Converse launched its own initiative to make fees fall: #KickTheDebt.

According to Converse, the campaign aims to try to alleviate a small portion of student debt that is the result of “generational economic depression”.