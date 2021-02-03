Bulk of loans in SA's Covid-19 crisis scheme to stay untapped, say banks

A credit scheme central to SA's efforts to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus is on course to pay out less than a tenth of the loans it is offering, the country's banking association said on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the scheme, worth up to R200bn in bank loans partly guaranteed by the government, in April.

It aims to encourage banks to lend more, on more favourable terms, to businesses whose operations have been affected by the pandemic, which has hit SA far harder than any other African nation.

But so far it has paid out just R17.84bn, said the Banking Association South Africa (Basa), admitting that a scheme “conceived and implemented at great speed in a time of crisis has not achieved all it set out to do”.