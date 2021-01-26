Enjoy the country's outdoors one activity at a time

Sports medicine physician, Phathokuhle Zondi, has always had a love for the outdoors. So when she decided to take a six month sabbatical, resigning from her role as the Chief Executive Officer at the Sports Science Institute of South Africa, making the decision to dedicate some time exploring what the country has to offer was always going to be top of her list.

“I have always been very active and adventurous, and I yearn for more people to experience the awe, peace and thrill of being outdoors. It’s grounding, healing and inspiring – and everyone should experience it regularly,” she says.

Her passion sparked an idea which has culminated in the initiative, Colour Africa’s Outdoors (CAO), which seeks to showcase different outdoor activities with the aim of encouraging people to be healthy and active, and to enjoy the splendour of South Africa’s great outdoors.

Zondi says the vision is to diversity and grow the country’s community enjoying outdoor recreational activity. “We want to dispel stereotypes about race, gender and age-appropriate activity and show that the outdoors is accessible to all of us.”

Together with Phumla Shongwe and Khetha Cele, Zondi launched COA last year, initially with one goal: to showcase 100 different outdoor activities in 100 days, around Kwa-Zulu Natal.

However, the response from the public has inspired the team to expand their horizons. They now have plans of exploring other provinces and hosting unique CAO experiences once the current COVID circumstances allow them to safely do so.