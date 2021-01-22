Explore Jozi’s urban farming spaces with this fun tour

When you think of the city of Johannesburg, a picture of lush, sprawling gardens is not the first thing that comes to mind. But if you ask Franck Leya, he’ll tell you that you’re sorely mistaken.

Leya co-founded Honest Travel Experiences with Zanengcebo Mtembu in 2018, with the goal of making travel inclusive and affordable. “On our website the first thing you see are the words ‘bona fide’ experiences, which means ‘genuine and real’. That is the kind of experience we want to give every person who comes on our tours,” Leya says.

Since 2018 the company has grown and now offers a total of nine experiences in Joburg. They opened a branch in Cape Town last year and are planning on opening one in Durban and another in Kenya in the near future.

Their latest offering, an organic experience of Joburg, kicked off in November last year and offers a glimpse into some of the sustainable urban farming spaces around the city. At each stop, you can find out how the projects came about and buy fresh produce to cook at home.

“We’re not trying to convert anyone to be a vegan,” Leya says. “It’s to create awareness around how little it actually takes for you to start growing your own food and just to become a little bit more responsible about what you consume.”