Kickstart the new year with these 5 fitness apps & sites to follow now
Kick-off the year by getting your fitness goals back on track.
Gyms might not be your thing, or you simply don't have access to one, but with a smartphone in hand, you can also enjoy the benefits of getting fit in the new year.
Don’t give up on your goals and stay active – even at home with these fitness apps, Instagram accounts and websites to follow.
1. Yoga with Adrienne
Needing to realign your energies and improve your muscle flexibility? Tuning into the YouTube account, Yoga with Adrienne is what you need to warrior salute, downward dog and child’s pose your way to wellbeing.
2. Tone and Sculpt
Looking to chisel out strong, firm limbs, lose centimetres and gain some muscles – then following the Tone and Sculpt Instagram account should be on your to-do list.
Packed with at-home workouts for different fitness levels and equipment resources – whether you have a few dumbbells or just your body weight – hello bikini bod. @toneandsculpt.
3. Viva gym
Missing your local gym? Why not follow them online? Most gyms are being savvy about still providing members (and non-members) with at-home workouts that are quick and give you that burn.
Follow this Instagram account for daily workouts or check out the curated Les Mills workouts Youtube playlist full of high intensity interval and strength training to keep you going.
@vivagymsa
4.Sudor
Eyeing the fitness levels of your favourite fitness influencer on social media? Well Sudor, a new IOS app, allows you to train with local and international trainers in a pinch.
With the likes of local fitness expert, Mapule Ndhlovu (@queenfitnass)- go global with your at-home gym routine for just R150p/m with a free trail.
5. Mama Well UK
Expectant mamas, new mothers or now stay-at-home moms need not feel like getting a great workout in is impossible.
Follow @mamawelluk for a quick, body weight gym session that are kind to your bump or busy schedule.