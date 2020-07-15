R.I.P Chocolate Log: Mzansi bids farewell to yet another favourite treat

To the devastation of many chocolate enthusiasts, Nestlé South Africa has confirmed that the production of Chocolate Log will be discontinued at the end of July.

The creamy marshmallow with a crisp wafer covered in heavenly milk chocolate has served as an essential part of many tuckshops and has tantalised the tastebuds of many South Africans for over 50 years.

In an official statement, the company explained its reason for the discontinuation.

"As Nestlé, our purpose is to delight our consumers through tastier and healthier products. We know that one of the main drivers of the chocolate category is innovation and that consumers love new products. Taking this into consideration, we do discontinue certain products and introduce new ones to the market."

As expected, many South Africans who have enjoyed the treat for years took to social media express their sadness and disbelief.