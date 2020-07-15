R.I.P Chocolate Log: Mzansi bids farewell to yet another favourite treat
To the devastation of many chocolate enthusiasts, Nestlé South Africa has confirmed that the production of Chocolate Log will be discontinued at the end of July.
The creamy marshmallow with a crisp wafer covered in heavenly milk chocolate has served as an essential part of many tuckshops and has tantalised the tastebuds of many South Africans for over 50 years.
In an official statement, the company explained its reason for the discontinuation.
"As Nestlé, our purpose is to delight our consumers through tastier and healthier products. We know that one of the main drivers of the chocolate category is innovation and that consumers love new products. Taking this into consideration, we do discontinue certain products and introduce new ones to the market."
As expected, many South Africans who have enjoyed the treat for years took to social media express their sadness and disbelief.
The discontinuation of Chocolate Log follows other loved South African favourites which have fallen off our shelves, including Tempo chocolate and Salt & Vinegar flavoured Lays chips.
Anticipating that the discontinuation of Chocolate Log would likely disappoint many loyal customers, Nestlé mentioned that the treat would not be disappearing without a replacement.
“The Nestlé Chocolate Log has been a loved brand for over 50 years and we thank our loyal consumers for their support over these years. We equally understand that its discontinuation may somehow disappoint some of our loyal consumers. Excitedly though, we are bringing a variety of delicious chocolates in the coming months and we urge our consumers to be on the lookout!”