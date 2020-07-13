DJ Tira, Boity & J-Lo: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
This past weekend saw President Cyril Ramaphosa tighten some of the lockdown regulations in an effort to further curb the spread of coronavirus.
Besides this announcement, it was just another normal weekend for many South Africans. However, the same cannot be said for celebville as there were birthday celebrations, body goals served and cute mommy-son moments shared.
Here’s what some of your fave celebs got up to.
Reality TV star and rapper Boity Thulo spent a part of her weekend being active on the tennis court. Over the past few weeks, the star has consistently documented her fitness and self-care journey on her social media platforms.
She has also gone head to head with Sbahle Mpisane in a Huawei challenge to see who will lose the most calories through creative exercise.
Boity understands that summer bodies are made in winter and we absolutely cannot wait to see how she serves us even more fitness goals.
This past weekend, Dj Tira was behind the decks making people dance from the comfort of their homes alongside Prince Bulo.
Mr Makoya Bearings, like many other artists, has been busy during this lockdown. He has performed on virtual gigs such as Channel O’s Lockdown House party, and has also released a new single titled Superhero which was shot during this pandemic using a cellphone.
Rapper and TV presenter Nomuzi Mabena spent a part of her weekend serving lockdown drip.
The star is known for her eye for fashion and style. Even with no events to attend during this lockdown, her fashion has still not disappointed.
She has kept it simple and stylish, and her fans are here for it. The brown and white outfit she rocked this weekend left them with very little choice but to flood the comment section with compliments and fire emojis.
AKA celebrated his mother’s birthday this past weekend. While the star has revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in self-isolation, he took to the social media streets to virtually celebrate his mother’s birthday by posting a throwback of him and his mother on one of their trips.
His mother, Lynn Forbes, is known to have a very close relationship not just with AKA but with his daughter, Kairo, as well.
This past weekend, Jennifer Lopez made many of her African followers wish they were in a different season as she enjoyed herself in the sun.
With palm trees and a very inviting pool, she left many of her followers drooling over her poolside lifestyle.
For many, this was quite refreshing content to see on social media, especially during this difficult and uncertain time.
Talk about body goals! Actress and singer Keke Palmer caused a storm on social media this past weekend when she posed in a floral bikini set, showing off both her summer body and her tattoo.
Her love for fitness is no secret to her fans, and she has numerous dance routine videos on the internet.
The star has also spoken very openly about how she maintains her body, as well as some of her favourite healthy foods and workouts.