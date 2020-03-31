S Mag

Is it possible to run a marathon at your home during lockdown? These two South Africans did it

By Jessica Levitt - 31 March 2020 - 11:45
Image: Thulani Mbele

 Instead of reaching for the fridge (again) or looking for another Netflix show to catch up on, many South Africans are taking part in the Mzansi Lockdown Marathon Challenge.

The rules are simple: complete 42.2km over the 21-day lockdown. Whether you do it in one day or over the 21 days, or any number of days between, it doesn't matter, as long as you don't cheat because "you're only cheating yourself".

Even though there is the option to do a full marathon in one day, given that you are limited to your garden, balcony or indoor route via the lounge and bathroom, you'd think people wouldn't make it.

Think again.

South Africans are big on marathons , so of course there was going to be someone who did it. And in SA's case, two people who we know about.

 

42.2 in a day

I was wondering if some “special person” was going to knock the whole thing out in one go - I should have known that if...

Posted by Mzansi Lockdown Marathon Challenge on Friday, March 27, 2020

A balcony marathon

Another incredible effort by one of our MLMC participants. Did the whole marathon in one go on his balcony. Insanely tough. Nice going Collin

Posted by Mzansi Lockdown Marathon Challenge on Saturday, March 28, 2020

Can I exercise when I'm sick?

Depending on what parts of your body are affected, moderate exercise might be OK
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Coronavirus: how to stay safe

it is important to practice good respiratory hygiene to protect yourself as much as possible. An expert shares tips to staying safe.
S Mag
3 weeks ago

Mzansi's king of clay pots success with latest collection

Celebrated artist Andile Dyalvane works his magic with 30 new pieces produced in just seven weeks.
S Mag
2 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

No dogs walks, no alcohol, limited transport: Ministers clarify #21DayLockdown
Eloquent Designs makes face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus
X