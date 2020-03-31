Is it possible to run a marathon at your home during lockdown? These two South Africans did it

Instead of reaching for the fridge (again) or looking for another Netflix show to catch up on, many South Africans are taking part in the Mzansi Lockdown Marathon Challenge.

The rules are simple: complete 42.2km over the 21-day lockdown. Whether you do it in one day or over the 21 days, or any number of days between, it doesn't matter, as long as you don't cheat because "you're only cheating yourself".

Even though there is the option to do a full marathon in one day, given that you are limited to your garden, balcony or indoor route via the lounge and bathroom, you'd think people wouldn't make it.

Think again.

South Africans are big on marathons , so of course there was going to be someone who did it. And in SA's case, two people who we know about.

42.2 in a day