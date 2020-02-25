IN PICTURES | Inside Celeste Ntuli's star-studded American holiday
Celeste Ntuli's most recent holiday has us wishing we could have sneaked into one of her suitcases so we could also live our best lives in the wintry Americas .
The actress and comedian has been in Canada and the US for just over a week now, where she has been rubbing shoulders with the who's who of Hollywood.
Her posts have us absolutely star-struck and we can't help but be happy for her.
Here are some of our favourite snaps of her time in the United States so far.
It all started with the comedian looking absolutely excited outside the Red Lobster restaurant in cold and snow-filled Toronto. In her post, she credited Phindile Gwala as her photographer, hinting to us that she was with her in Toronto.
The two absolutely owned the streets of Toronto, even shooting a funny video with two policemen as they sang Maphorisa's hit song "Phoyisa". The two shared a laugh towards the end of the video, as did Celeste's followers in the comment section when they saw it.
In another post, Celeste is seen posing with Emmy nominated actor Michael K. Williams in Harlem. Talk about rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous. We absolutely "sbwl".
Next stop? California! At the surprise birthday party of American actress, director and producer Tasha Smith, Celeste posed happily alongside the iconic American actress Angela Bassett.
Being the comedian that she is, her holiday would have been incomplete if she had not spent some time at the world famous Laugh Factory Comedy Club in Los Angeles alongside the legendary American comedian and actor George Wallace.