5 of the world's cheapest destinations: yes, you can afford an overseas vaycay

While the beginning of the year has many people drawing up plans and budgets for overseas travel, the truth is that some don’t bother because holidaying abroad — especially on the weak rand — can be exorbitantly pricey.

If you're one of them, don't shelve your dreams about an exotic vaycay just yet. There are many exciting destinations where you can get good bang for your buck.

International ground transportation company Hoppa has ranked 100 cities around the globe from most expensive to cheapest, taking into account the average cost of travel per day, including a meal for two, accommodation and taxi fares.

According to their report, the world's most pocket-friendly destination for 2020 is Antalya, Turkey, where the average travel cost per day is £63.79 (R1,202). This destination also comes second on Hoppa's list of cheapest hotels in the world, making accommodation costs less stressful.

Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, was rated the globe's second-cheapest destination, with an average travel cost per day of £73.72 (R1,391).