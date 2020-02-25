'Trade wars between the US, China not good for SA's economy'

The trade wars between the US and China are not good for South Africa as they will affect the export volumes and reduce money generated by the country from exports.

This was one of the arguments by a team of students who have made it to the top 20 Nedbank and Old Mutual budget speech competition. The students had to debate on why the trade wars between the US and China are not good for global growth.

This round was won by Felica Mashimbye’s team who believed that the trade wars between the two countries were bad for the South African economy. Mashimbye, a post-graduate student in masters in financial economics at University of Johannesburg, said the trade wars which are a form of protectionism does not allow domestic sectors to grow.

“For instance, the poultry sector which the government is planning to protect through higher tarrifs as we heard in the State of the Nation Address is unlikely to grow and boost employment levels and economic growth. Protectionism is bad for countries and has allowed industries to be inefficient,” she said.