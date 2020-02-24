Seven things we learnt about Somhale from wedding special

The first episode of Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung’s much-anticipated wedding special Somizi and Mohale: The Union premiered today.

The 44-minute glossy first part of the Showmax docu-series dedicates most of its time to the build-up of the traditional wedding ceremony – instead of the spectacular extravaganza we witnessed on social media last September.

The episode addresses family conflict, the couple breaking wedding tradition, pre-wedding jitters and traditional rituals – all with a modern and queer twist.

Below are seven things we learnt about Somhale from the first episode of the four-part special.

What is tradition?

In preparation of the traditional wedding, Mhlongo’s three famous friends Vusi Nova, Andile Ncube and TT Mbha are concerned that while their pal went over the top with the ceremony, nothing about it reads “traditional wedding”.

“Is it a traditional wedding?” Nova asks to which Mhlongo jokingly comes back: “It’s a homosexual traditional wedding." But then Ncumbe is seemingly not satisfied with his answer and follows up with, “I don’t see tradition” and Mhlongo confidently replies: “Flamboyance is our tradition.”

There is no makoti

The night before the traditional wedding, Mhlongo is accompanied by his family and friends for a gifting ceremony at Motaung’s home in Kibler Park. In the heat of the moment, the group outside Motaung’s gate innocently tries to sing the wedding anthem “Makoti ke di nako [Bring out the bride]”. But Motaung quickly pours water over the awkward situation. “No, there is no makoti [bride].”