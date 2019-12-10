SoulJozi serves up healthy meals in an earth-friendly space

At SoulJozi, the experience is about healthy eating almost as much as the space. A chair made with a stop street and t-junction road sign is perched next to a table made with a “no entry” sign. Old suitcases have been used to fashion another quirky seat and a row of four swings hang whimsically in front of a window overlooking the commuters and foot traffic outside. Despite the rush of the streets, it feels strangely tranquil inside.

A new eatery in the heart of Maboneng, SoulJozi is all about healthy, organic living. If you ask for directions to the restaurant you might be asked if you’re going to the “vegan” restaurant. While they do serve foods suited to a vegan diet, they also serve breakfasts incorporating eggs and cheesy goodness. While not expansive, the menu also serves up toasted sandwiches and wraps.