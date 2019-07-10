Urban Moyo: a slice of African cuisine in Sandton’s concrete jungle

There’s an art to blending old with new, to combining tradition with modernity and pulling this off with flair. At Urban Moyo, a new addition to Sandton’s dining scene, this has been done with seemingly effortless skill. Located at 24 Central, Urban Moyo is conveniently situated for a quick lunch or a relaxed dinner in the heart of Sandton.

Part of the Moyo restaurant franchise, Urban Moyo was conceptualised slightly differently to complement the architecture of a sprawling city. Owner Gugu Zuma Ncube says the urbanisation of the Moyo brand came about because they felt it was time to refresh the traditional Moyo look and make it more current and appealing to locals looking to experience continental flavours in a trendy environment.

While Zuma Ncube says they have maintained the ethos of Moyo – which is to celebrate what is beautiful and sophisticated about Africa – it is an up-to-date and modern expression of the continent which looks ahead. “My expectations are that anyone who identifies with the modern, dynamic and beautiful Africa we live in will love the restaurant,” she says.

This is reflected in the décor which is influenced by natural elements and a mix of modern and earthy touches. Wooden canes along the ceiling run adjacent to vast glass panels that let in ample light. The grey pebbled walls dotted around the space pick up on the imposing marble slab behind the cosy, but elegant, bar. Warm brown leather seats are set off against the oblong shapes of wooden chairs and a selection of beautiful glassware and crockery. The result is a balance of elements that melt into the glow of the heaters which warm the space on cold winter nights.