WATCH | American DJ plays at the Mandela bridge

Millz was recently billed to perform at one of Joburg’s hottest inner city events, CAN DO! In the City. To bid farewell to the “mother land”, he did a flip of Burna Boy’s Ye at the largest cable-stayed bridge in South Africa.

While the bridge is known as one of the most striking features of the Johannesburg skyline, there’s no denying that it has become notorious as a crime hotspot over the years so we were releaved to see that the dope gesture didn't end badly.

While many fans were pleased with his flip, others were even more impressed that he managed to pull off such an “extreme sport” without being robbed of his expensive equipment, taking the Harlem-born producer's street cred to greater heights.