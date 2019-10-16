WATCH | American DJ plays at the Mandela bridge
High on the list of things one should never do in Johannesburg is flashing expensive gadgets in the inner city. While the City of Gold is a gem because of its vibrancy, it isn’t known to be a safe haven.
So when American producer and DJ, Austin Millz posted a video of himself casually playing with his Apple Mac Book and DJ digital controller at the Nelson Mandela Bridge, fans were shook that he left with his equipment still intact.
Millz was recently billed to perform at one of Joburg’s hottest inner city events, CAN DO! In the City. To bid farewell to the “mother land”, he did a flip of Burna Boy’s Ye at the largest cable-stayed bridge in South Africa.
While the bridge is known as one of the most striking features of the Johannesburg skyline, there’s no denying that it has become notorious as a crime hotspot over the years so we were releaved to see that the dope gesture didn't end badly.
While many fans were pleased with his flip, others were even more impressed that he managed to pull off such an “extreme sport” without being robbed of his expensive equipment, taking the Harlem-born producer's street cred to greater heights.
Austin Millz whipping out a whole MacBook and making a beat on Mandela Bridge.... Without being robbed... Is possibly the most confounding thing I've seen in a while 😥😂😅— Raphasosyk - NΞON NATIVΞ (@Raphasosyk) October 16, 2019
Friend, how did you pull out an entire laptop on the Mandela Bridge without getting robbed? Please share lol!— She Virgo ♍ (@ahh_Wande) October 15, 2019
The beauty of Mandela bridge is that the security can actually watch you getting mugged and then share video on social media— Joe Black Sam (@Thibottouch) October 16, 2019