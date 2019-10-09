WATCH |The Girlfriends reunion you've been waiting for is finally here

There’s no denying that Girlfriends was one of the greatest sitcoms to come out of the 2000s. With a strong cast of black women, navigating different aspects of their lives, Girlfriends served as inspiration for many and mirrored certain realities in a comical way. For those who’ve been asking for a reunion of the stars of the hit show, it’s finally here....sort of!

Persia White, Jill Marie Jones and Golden Brooks joined their girlfriend Tracee Ellis Ross (who plays Bow) on an episode of ABC’s Black-ish which aired last night in the Iited States. In an interview with ABC, Ross said the episode is about feminism and the "interesting divide that happens between the white community and the black community around feminism".

In the episode, White, Jones and Brooks play members of Bow’s feminism group, whom she introduces to her daughter Diane (played by Marsai Martin) and mother-in-law (Jenifer Lewis) after they say they don’t believe in feminism.