3 easy tips from an expert on maintaining a healthy afro

2. Avoid styles that strain your hairline

Sometimes your hair isn’t in good enough condition for the look you’re going for and, although this is a hard pill to swallow, you need to think about the health of your hair in the long run.

Miss Acalaca is not shy to make her clients aware of this. “If you come to me and I see that your hairline is in ICU, and not suitable for the specific hairstyle you want, I recommend something else.”

As a customer, you have the right to tell your stylist if they’re plaiting your hair too tight. Tight braids, cornrows and locs not only cause receding hairline, they could lead to traction alopecia, which means your hair will not grow back because it has been pulled out from the roots.

3. Wash day applies to protective hairstyles too

For those who think protective hairstyles mean your weekly wash days are on recess, think again. Our expert says you still need to wash your hair and treat it. “All those products you use keep building up, so you need to keep washing or treating your hair every two weeks, while you have the protective hairstyle on.”

If you’re thinking that washing braids makes them heavier and that they will take forever to dry, Miss Acalaca says you need to focus on the roots of your hair because that’s where the product build-up lies.