TravelTuesday: visit the Smoke that Thunders in Victoria Falls

Victoria Falls is arguably one of the smallest but most famous towns in Africa, named after the roaring waterfall that attracts tourists to the border of Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Endowed with natural beauty, Vic Falls is also a happening little spot for nightlife and a fun stopover on your travels. Filled to the brim with holiday vibes, you’ll find yourself chilling and unwinding in what is one of Zimbabwe’s biggest tourist hubs.

When to travel

The best time to visit to see the Victoria Falls is from February to May, directly after the region’s summer rains. The green, rainy season usually kicks off in November but it may take some time for the waters to get flowing to their full force. If you visit during the dry season after May you might not experience the Falls in its full splendour.

Launched in 2012 and running ever since, the Vic Falls Carnival is a three-day extravaganza hosted over New Year’s in the town of Vic Falls. The three-day party always features some of Africa’s best DJs, sunset cruises and a party train. It’s an absolute must for festival-goers and carnival fun seekers.