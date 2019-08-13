Watch|Dance star grabs Zodwa's crown

A woman who was captured dancing at Eyadini nightclub in Durban has become a social media star overnight.

Dieketseng Dhlamini, from Katlehong on the East Rand, who loves dancing, has dethroned Zodwa Wabantu in the popularity stakes on social networks.

Her video, captured on July 10, has scored 11 million views on Facebook, way more views than Zodwa has received for a single video.

Many commentators who have seen her video on Facebook have praised Dhlamini for her confidence, energy and how she embraces her voluptuous body.

Dhlamini told Sowetan the video was taken while she was on a mini-holiday with her friends and their partners in Durban. The unemployed mother of two has been an entertainer since she was young.

"I am not afraid to dance alone on stage ... even my family knows that. Whenever we have family gatherings they all call for me to stand up and dance.

"When someone told me that the video had reached two million views, I did not take that seriously."