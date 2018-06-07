OPINION|Draping the female form in new chains

Imagine a beauty pageant that does not want to judge on looks? Well, look no further than the Miss America pageant which has made the (yawn) groundbreaking decision to scrap the swimsuit section of the event. Gretchen Carlson, the chairwoman of the Miss America board of directors, made the announcement this week. She said: “We are no longer a pageant… we are a competition.”

Well, who knew that a pageant was not in fact a competition? But wait, there’s more. The forward thinking institution, which is for the first time being led by women, announced how the evening gown competition will also be shelved. Carlson said contestants will now be able to wear “whatever they choose”. Imagine a world where women finally have choices even in terms of their sartorial desires.