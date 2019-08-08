Gugu Gumede gives her teen self advice

Gugu on patience

“I t’s okay to not be in a rush, it’s really okay. I’d tell myself that I need to savour each moment, each breath that I take and just really enjoy and not be in such a rush to grow up, because as they say: it’s a trap! “Don’t do it! I would just say your dreams will come true, maybe not when you want them to. So, don’t lose the faith that you have, you are doing well, keep it.”

Gugu on being black

“Life really is chilled and because of that know who you are and stick with it…it is okay to be black, just enjoy it! I mean, I’ve always had this pride in being black. It’s so cool to be black, so just enjoy it.

“Look around you and smile. Smile at the fact that your black is your superpower and your strength.”

On loving your mom and being impressionable

“The way you love your mom, don’t stop! Just kiss her every moment as you always do and don’t be ashamed about it!

“I moved overseas in my teens and there are so many things that happened that shaped my life…

“At a young age, there are so many things that you’re susceptible to, there’s a lot of things going on around you in your environment that you have to really know who you are and when I say that I mean you have to remember what you were taught and how you grew up and be able to distinguish between good and bad.

“Ultimately, all of this is going to come back and fall on you and you ultimately have to come back and pick up the pieces so how do you want to live your life?

“Do you want to live your life just always having to clean up after your mess or just live?”