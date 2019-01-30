Gay superhero is here to change the entertainment industry

Raymond Motadi, better known as Mon D the Gay Superhero, is slowly making a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He is currently the host of SABC2’s Cave Quest, SABC3’s Talent on Track and has a weekend drive time show on TransAfrica Radio.

With a handful to juggle Motadi has also made time to run his YouTube-based talk show, The Mon D Show, which features a number of celebrities and guests. The show is usually filmed at different locations including a wine boutique. Motadi shares that his relentless personality has helped him bring a number of sponsors on board.

“When I want something, I go for it,” he said. “People always want to know what’s in it for them so I know how to sell. I know what tactics to use.”

Motadi also uses his platform to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, something he once did through a campaign he started in university called Rainbow Kidz; activism that sought to educate the public about the LGBTQ+ community.

His current campaign, I am a Gay Superhero, was birthed from a T-shirt he made for himself, which has been in such high demand that he now uses it for some of the funding on The Mon D Show. Despite all of this, Motadi still faces a number of challenges running a show that demands a lot of pre-production.

“Last year was really quite challenging, I have a whole entire crew that’s shooting for me,” says Motadi.

“I have to pay them myself, I have to call the guests and make sure they make it on time. These are the things that go into creating digital content.”

The fire propelling the young presenter has also motivated him to start his own production company, Mond Motadi Productions, which aims to be a space that opens the industry to relatable entertainment for young queer folk.