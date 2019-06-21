3 simple ways that will take the hard work out of peeling butternut

Whether it's roasted, in a soup or on a sosatie stick, butternut is always a treat - but cutting and peeling certainly isn't.

SA's beloved squash has a leathery skin tougher than those wristbands they give you at festivals. This, coupled with its strange shape, makes it tricky to peel - even with a Samurai-sword-sharp potato peeler.

Here are three hacks that will take the hard work out of preparing butternut:

1. NUKE IT

Weight Watchers Reimagined suggests you poke holes in the butternut with a fork, top and tail it and stick it into the microwave for three to four minutes. This won't cook the squash but will soften the skin to make it easier to peel, seed and cut up.