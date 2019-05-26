Artist to watch: Taher Jaoui

What does he do?

Taher Jaoui is an engineer-turned painter.

Why care?

Tunisian-born Jaoui started his painting career in 2014, using a style that incorporates African tribal patterns, abstract expressionism and influences from old cartoons.

According to the artist, his works are built on an “intuitive and unconscious process”.

Jaoui’s work fuses painting and drawing, with the aim to “stimulate the viewer’s feelings and imagination and let him build his own interpretation of the picture”.

Jaoui often composes with semi-figurative elements, using heads, legs, eyes or hands, with an aggressive use of colour and texture.

His works have been exhibited in various group and solo exhibitions across Africa, the US and Europe.

Where can I find him?

His solo exhibition Genie in a Bottle, will be showing at the Graham Modern and Contemporary art gallery in Bryanston from today until June 13. Entrance is free.