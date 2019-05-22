Oprah steps out in SA designer for "daughter's" wedding
If it’s nice, you have to do it twice seems to be Oprah Winfrey’s energy towards local designer Gert-Johan Coetzee’s work.
The media mogul attended one of her academy's former graduate's wedding in Los Angeles, where she walked bride Glori Rapalani down the aisle. Winfrey was beautifully draped in a gold, silk kaftan dress by Coetzee.
At last year’s Global Citizen concert, Winfrey took to the stage in another Coetzee creation when she wore a yellow silk kaftan dress.
In a heartfelt Instagram post after her wedding, Rapalani paid tribute to her late mother and the mother figures in her life, writing:
“My three mama bears walked me down the aisle. One walked me in spirit. I lost my mum when I was ten and her spirit gained me to them. A praying mum, dead or alive, is sooooo powerful”.
Rapalani was one of the first girls to graduate from Oprah’s academy. Although that was years ago, it seems that they’ve been inseparable since.
Coetzee, clearly proud of his work, sent a congratulatory message to the bride, wishing her well. The designer shared news of his achievement, writing: "Oprah Winfrey in a Gert-Johan Coetzee Caftan at the beautiful @glori__r 's wedding. Congratulations on your special day!!"
In preparation for the big day a few weeks ago, Oprah shut down Saks Fifth Avenue bridal salon in Beverly Hills for Rapalani to pick her dream dress. According to reports, the wedding gown cost around R140 000.
After sharing an image of the shopping spree on social media, Oprah wrote:
“I’ve known these girls since they were 12 and 13 coming to my school. Graduating from college. Grad school. Now our first wedding. Looking for the perfect dress”.
Could Winfrey be Coetzee's new muse? We’ll just have to wait and see. Until then, we’ll just appreciate their beautiful fashion union.