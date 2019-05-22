Oprah steps out in SA designer for "daughter's" wedding

If it’s nice, you have to do it twice seems to be Oprah Winfrey’s energy towards local designer Gert-Johan Coetzee’s work.

The media mogul attended one of her academy's former graduate's wedding in Los Angeles, where she walked bride Glori Rapalani down the aisle. Winfrey was beautifully draped in a gold, silk kaftan dress by Coetzee.

At last year’s Global Citizen concert, Winfrey took to the stage in another Coetzee creation when she wore a yellow silk kaftan dress.

In a heartfelt Instagram post after her wedding, Rapalani paid tribute to her late mother and the mother figures in her life, writing:

“My three mama bears walked me down the aisle. One walked me in spirit. I lost my mum when I was ten and her spirit gained me to them. A praying mum, dead or alive, is sooooo powerful”.