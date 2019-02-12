From Limpopo to the world stage: Nelson Makamo and his big name fan base
South African artist Nelson Makamo has over the years succeeded in making a name for himself across the world.
Makamo's artwork recently made it to the cover of the weekly US magazine Time. He has held exhibitions in Paris, Edinburgh, and the Netherlands.
The world-renowned painter from Modimolle, Limpopo, is now based in Johannesburg and his paintings continue to attract buyers across the world.
Makamo's artwork has made it into the collection of the likes of fashion icon Georgio Armani, singer Annie Lennox and film director Ava Duvenay.
Here are five Makamo moments with his big name clientele and fans:
With film director Ava Duvernay, who was also the guest editor of the Time magazine edition that featured Makamo's artwork.
With basketball player Carmelo Anthony.
With music producer and friend Swizz Beatz.
With media mogul Oprah Winfrey in Johannesburg.
With singer Kelly Rowland and her husband Tim Witherspoon.