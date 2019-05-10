Entertainment

WATCH | Trevor Noah takes aim at Julius Malema on 'The Daily Show' & it was lit

By Jessica Levitt - 10 May 2019 - 22:13
Trevor Noah joked that he could take a cue from Malema on how to deal with criticism about his outfit.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

On the day before the final results of the 2019 general elections were due to be released, a video of Trevor Noah slamming EFF leader Julius Malema on his American TV show, 'The Daily Show', has gone viral.

The video, which was published on 'The Daily Show's' Twitter account, immediately caught the attention of South Africans after Noah referred to Malema as a "popular anti-establishment politician".

"If you think Trump is bad, wait until you see how Julius treats the press," said Trevor before various videos of the politician were played.

Noah's comments drew mixed reaction on social media and saw him shoot straight to the trends list in South Africa.

Here's a snapshot of the reaction.

