Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2019 Met Gala

The Met Gala, a night that has birthed some of fashion's most memorable moments, is the annual fundraiser for the Costume Institute at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. Taking place on the first Monday of every May, the Gala celebrates the grand opening of the museum's major fashion exhibit.

This year's exhibition is based on Notes on Camp, an essay written in 1964 by American author Susan Sontag, and the museum will be displaying some of the most over-the-top designs the history books of fashion have to offer (think Bjork's swan dress).

Notes on Camp examines the notion that fashion is a celebration of "the exaggerated". In all its contrived, affected and artificial ways, fashion can also be a sophisticated and powerful tool too, especially for marginalised cultures, as Andrew Bolton, curator of the Costume Institute states.

"Camp" was also the dress code for last night's Gala. This theme may be elusive and — let's call a spade a spade — pretentious, but it was a way of telling the celebrities on the guest list to honour the concept of "over-the-top" and, if Hollywood has taught us anything, it's that they're rather talented at doing just that.

With that said, let us see how some of our fave stars fared in the fashion stakes: