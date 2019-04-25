IN PICTURES | Inside Pearl Modiadie's recent holiday getaway
We love Pearl Modiadie as much as the next person, but her latest getaway had us low key hating on the TV presenter who chased summer, while we suffered the cold and rainy weather!
Modiadie kept mum on the exact location of where she was living her best paradise life by not tagging where she was, but our money is on Zanzibar.
During her holiday, (which she hinted on one post, was with bae), Modiadie certainly seems to have done as much as she could, including feeding turtles, getting a "tattoo", and basically just looking fabulous.
Here are five of our favourite snaps that she shared:
Modiadie may be petite, but she packed a punch in the cute ensemble of floral shorts and midriff shirt. The lucky girl also hinted that bae had taken the cool snap.
Clearly the Zaziwa host is brave, as she got into the water with huge turtles to feed them
What's a holiday without a spot of shopping? Modiadie shared a moment where she went shopping in the local market.
Sexy pose? Check. Beautiful sunset? Check. Infinity pool? Check.
I got a Henna tattoo , my first ☺️ • • Only found out when the lady was done that it would stay on for 2 weeks 😐. I just wanted it for the duration of my little getaway, a bit of holiday madness you know 😛 • • Now that I’m back home and back to reality, does anyone know how I can get it off quicker? This is the downside to being a liker of things. 🙃
Modiadie also took in some of the local culture when she got a henna tattoo. According to her post, it seems she is having minor regret as she asked her followers for ways to get rid of it after finding out it lasts two weeks which was longer than she thought!