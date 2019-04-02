Looking to apply for a loan? This is what you need to know

Although most of us need financial help at some time, borrowing money is not something we like to talk about, so we probably don’t know as much about it as we think or should.

It could be an unexpected medical expense, a deposit to secure a place at a school or university, a car repair, home renovation or overseas holiday. Planned or unexpected, sooner or later most people will face an expense that they can’t cover from their cash flow or savings.

“When this happens, personal loans are often a consideration,” explains Marlies Kappers, chief marketing officer at DirectAxis.

Kappers says home renovations and education are among the top reasons people apply to the financial services provider for personal loans.

What you need to know:

The first thing prospective loan applicants need to understand is that credit providers can’t approve every application they receive. The National Credit Act regulates lending in South Africa. This law puts most of the responsibility on the provider to check that the applicant can afford to repay the loan.

Credit providers must follow a series of steps before approving the loan. These include confirming the applicant’s credit score, income, amount of existing debt compared to income and other expenses.

How do I find out my credit score?

There are four credit bureaus – Experian, TransUnion, CompuScan and XDS – which provide credit scores. Although South Africans are entitled to one free credit report a year from one of these providers, most don’t apply for this and as a result don’t know their score.

“This means people are surprised when an application for credit or a personal loan is turned down. Unfortunately, this can lead to some jumping to the conclusion that they’ve been ‘blacklisted’,” says Kappers.

What if I'm blacklisted?

There’s no such thing as ‘blacklisting’, she explains. If your loan application is not approved it could mean that you have a poor credit score and based on that, credit providers are unable or unwilling to lend you money.

“The problem is that the term “blacklisting” is misleading and many people assume there’s nothing they can do about a poor credit score. That’s not true. You can gradually improve it by reducing debt, paying what you owe on time and building your profile as someone who is financially responsible.”

There are benefits, other than gaining access to credit and other financial products, to improve your credit score. One of these is that you’re likely to receive better interest rates because you’re considered less of a risk.