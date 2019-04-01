You got a case of 'hangxiety'? Here are some cures that'll stop you stressing about your drunken exploits

Hangxiety can affect even those who have never suffered from anxiety but the effects can be more pronounced for those who are no stranger to it. Warnings abound against the consumption of alcohol if you suffer from depression.

A study published in Personality and Individual Differences found that very shy people are more likely to experience hangxiety, and that the phenomenon could be linked with a higher risk of developing an alcohol problem.

So if you regularly experience hangxiety, you should probably consider a break from the booze, while you take stock of your wellbeing.

While there are many reputed remedies for hangovers, ranging from drinking copious amounts of water to a greasy burger, you just might have to ride out your hangxiety. Odds are, you are not at the forefront of your fellow revellers’ minds as they battle their own hangover or hangxiety.

As for your bank balance, that damage is done and you might have to consider giving up the next bender for some overtime. Whatever you do, don’t go for the hair of the dog to help you relax!