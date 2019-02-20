5 minutes with singer Nelisiwe Sibiya

What are you known for?

I was discovered by Mandla N and asked to audition for the Lockdown series. I scored the acting role and featured on the soundtrack for the same series.

Your greatest achievement thus far?

Completing my degree in musical theater and maintaining the success of the theme song Mama Ka Bafana on Lockdown.

What, in your view, equates to success?

Fulfilling your calling. Nothing is as beautiful and as joyful as fulfilling your destiny.

What makes you happy?

Imagine if life was a live musical performance? I love performing live. Being on stage takes something out if me that is deep rooted.

What is your stance on #OpeningUpTheIndustry?

I understand the concept because I speak for myself when I say breaking into the industry can be difficult but I always believe that you, as an artist, should also take it upon yourself to be recognised for your art. Put in the work and explore opportunities. Be out there!