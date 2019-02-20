5 minutes with singer Nelisiwe Sibiya
Nelisiwe Sibiya is definitely an act to watch. Popular for her heartfelt singing and songwriting on Mzansi Magic’s Lockdown, Sibiya has vowed to make music that will move her audiences and inspire introspection. Her energy is infectious and her voice is powerful. The 26-year-old Maskandi Queen hails from Eshowe in KZN.
What are you known for?
I was discovered by Mandla N and asked to audition for the Lockdown series. I scored the acting role and featured on the soundtrack for the same series.
Your greatest achievement thus far?
Completing my degree in musical theater and maintaining the success of the theme song Mama Ka Bafana on Lockdown.
What, in your view, equates to success?
Fulfilling your calling. Nothing is as beautiful and as joyful as fulfilling your destiny.
What makes you happy?
Imagine if life was a live musical performance? I love performing live. Being on stage takes something out if me that is deep rooted.
What is your stance on #OpeningUpTheIndustry?
I understand the concept because I speak for myself when I say breaking into the industry can be difficult but I always believe that you, as an artist, should also take it upon yourself to be recognised for your art. Put in the work and explore opportunities. Be out there!
What would your fans be surprised to find out about you?
I love cooking and I can cook. Call me “Chef Neli” on a good day!
What can we expect from you in 2019?
An album. I do not have a title for it as yet but you can expect an album that will move to a place of deep emotion. I am very deep.
Your biggest fear?
I do not fear anything. Not any more. My biggest fear was losing my mother, as we were very close, but her passing has given me a new outlook on life and fear.