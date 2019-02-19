Onyango blunder sees Sundowns drop crucial points in a home draw against Polokwane

The usually reliable Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango committed a blunder that cost the Brazilians three valuable home Absa Premiership points during their 1-1 draw with Polokwane City at Loftus on Tuesday night.

In a forgettable moment, the reigning Caf goalkeeper of the year somehow forgot the basics of goalkeeping when he fumbled a speculative header from City's Zambian striker Salulani Phiri through his legs on the edge of the goal line for the equalizer.

Instead of maintaining composure and grabbing the ball under no pressure, Onyango somehow contrived to fumble it into his own net on the stroke of half time.

It was a mistake that proved to be costly as Sundowns missed out on an opportunity to go level at the top of the log with leaders Bidvest Wits. Disappointment was written all over the keeper's face as he battled to hold tears on his way back to the dressing room at half time.