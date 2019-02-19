Selfie tourism: it’s your sure-fire ticket to validation

It will help you see the city of love’s most iconic landmarks, such as the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, Champs Elysées, Place de la Concorde, the Louvre and Notre Dame. No need to waste time waiting in line to see the Mona Lisa when, let’s be honest, you are not even that interested in art or can’t be bothered to wait in those ridiculous long lines, but are simply visiting the typical Paris stops #forthegram.

#No more drop-dead selfies!

If you think all this is a ridiculous fad that will pass on to make way for a new one, you are mistaken, because selfie tourism is affecting policy making now. An Irish minister, in a bid to prevent selfie accidents, has come up with a proposal to install “phone seats” (dubbed selfie seats by the media) at popular Irish coastal tourist spots.

“Families and individuals love taking photographs of themselves in areas of natural beauty. But often it is almost impossible to find a steady location or to know where the best shot is,” the junior health minister, Jim Daly, told Irish newspaper the Southern Star. Showing he is social media savvy, Daly added that hashtags could be used as a marketing tool to attract more visitors to Ireland.