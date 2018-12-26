Tourism’s growing backlash against #TravelGoals

Social media has turned the world on its head in more ways than one. Suddenly, millennials were considering deep philosophical questions such as, “If you don't post it on Facebook, did it really happen?” In an article for the Guardian, Jacob Silverman posits that sharing our every moment of life on Instagram and other social media has become the “new living”.

Despite this, a backlash against social media travelling is emerging. From hotels to tourism sites and even cities, many are taking a stance against social media and the selfie culture.

Here are five ways the tourism world is saying enough is enough to #travel #livingmybestlife #winning #blessed.

Welcome to Vienna. Not #Vienna